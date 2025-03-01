StormTracker

From 50 degrees to 15 degrees: Tracking the weekend temperature rollercoaster

The first weekend of March will have temperatures in the 50s and wind chills near 0. Here's a look at what you can expect.

High temperatures for Saturday will be met in the midday hours as the state warms into the 50s.

Between 12 and 3 p.m., a cold front will allow northwest winds to gust up to 40 miles per hour as temperatures fall from northwest to southeast.

We'll be in the 30s before the sun sets on the first day of March.

Wind chills will already be in the 10s this evening.

By Sunday morning, some parts of Connecticut will be waking up to wind chills near 0.

Feels like temperatures likely won't lift above the 10s for much of the state Sunday.

