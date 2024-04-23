Frosty start before becoming sunny, mild

We have a frosty start to Tuesday before it becomes sunny and mild.

Most of the state has a frost advisory in place through the morning.

The day will feature lots of sunshine with milder temperatures. Highs will be in the middle 60s away from the water.

Winds will increase with gusts 10-20 mph.

Tonight, clouds will increase and it won't be as cold with temperatures in the 40s.

For Wednesday, there will be scattered morning showers with an isolated late shower later. Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be bright and fair.

Warmer air moves in for the start of next week with highs in the 70s, maybe even 80.

