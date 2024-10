Parts of the state have a cold start Tuesday morning with some areas seeing frost.

As the day goes on, expect plenty of sun, puffy clouds and a gusty, chilly wind.

Highs will be between 52 and 58 with wind gusts to 20 mph.

Tuesday evening will be cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Sunshine returns through the weekend and into next week.