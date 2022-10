We're continuing the workweek with a frosty morning on Wednesday and the rest of the day will be chilly and breezy.

Temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s across the state.

There will be sunshine, but temperatures during the day will be chilly. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

A breeze will make it feel colder.

Thursday will be similar with highs near 57.

Friday and Saturday look sunny with highs in the 60s.

