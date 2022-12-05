Frosty Start This Morning, Mild Temps Later Today

The new work week is beginning with a frosty start and mild temperatures are expected later in the day.

Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning.

As the day goes on, sunny skies will mix with clouds and mild temperatures will approach 50.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Showers will develop tomorrow afternoon.

Rain is expected tomorrow night and Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be near 60.

Thursday looks drier with highs near 50.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.