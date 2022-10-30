Frosty Start to Morning, Mild Temperatures to End October

After a cold Sunday morning, temperatures will end up on the mild side to end the weekend.

After a cold start, we're off to another mild, late October day, enjoy! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/XNr1or0Vcr — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 30, 2022

The average high temperature for the end of October should be in the upper 50s. Expect highs in the low 60s for most of the state today.

The mild temperatures will continue into Halloween. Highs will reach the low 60s with increasing clouds on Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Showers chances will increase late Monday evening into Tuesday. Most of the holiday will remain dry.

Mild to warm temperatures will continue into next week with some days nearing 70 degrees.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.