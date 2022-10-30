first alert weather

Frosty Start to Morning, Mild Temperatures to End October

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a cold Sunday morning, temperatures will end up on the mild side to end the weekend.

The average high temperature for the end of October should be in the upper 50s. Expect highs in the low 60s for most of the state today.

The mild temperatures will continue into Halloween. Highs will reach the low 60s with increasing clouds on Monday.

Showers chances will increase late Monday evening into Tuesday. Most of the holiday will remain dry.

Mild to warm temperatures will continue into next week with some days nearing 70 degrees.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecast
