Frosty start to the new workweek

Happy Monday! It's a frosty start to the new workweek.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the state through the morning.

As the day goes on, there will be bright sun and a few puffy clouds. Highs will be between 55 and 60.

Tonight will be cold with lows in the 20s and 30s.

There will be another Frost Advisory for parts of the state on Tuesday morning.

During the day, Tuesday will be sunny and milder with highs between 60 and 65.

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday.

