weather

Getting Warmer This Week

Temperatures rise day by day for the rest of the work week.

By Kaitlyn McGrath

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday afternoon - just slightly above average for this time of the year. With light wind and bright sunshine it will feel quite nice outdoors.

We'll tack on a few degrees each day for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low 40s with a few more clouds, but still mainly sunny skies.

Our First Alert Meteorologists are continuing to track a weekend weather system that is trending warmer which would result in more of a rain event with less snow.

