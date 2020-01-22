Getting Warmer This Week

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday afternoon - just slightly above average for this time of the year. With light wind and bright sunshine it will feel quite nice outdoors.

We'll tack on a few degrees each day for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low 40s with a few more clouds, but still mainly sunny skies.

Our First Alert Meteorologists are continuing to track a weekend weather system that is trending warmer which would result in more of a rain event with less snow.