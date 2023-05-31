connecticut weather

Gorgeous Day on Tap for Wednesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have a gorgeous day on tap for Wednesday.

Lots of sunshine will develop. Highs will be in the 80s inland and around 70 at the shore.

Hazy skies are likely due to smoke.

Thursday will be sunny and hot with highs near 90 inland and 80 at the beach.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Friday is even hotter with highs near 94. A scattered thunderstorm or shower is possible in the evening.

The chance for rain continues on Saturday morning. Highs will be near 70.

Sunday looks clear with highs in the upper 60s.

Local

Hartford 24 mins ago

City Steam Brewery Reopening After Flooding From Burst Pipes

Nikki Haley 1 hour ago

Nikki Haley to Speak at Prescott Bush Dinner

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us