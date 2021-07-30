Gorgeous Weather to Close Out the Week!

A fantastic Friday forecast with mainly sunny skies and temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

It will be a nice summer evening with temperatures falling into the 50s overnight. You can give the AC a break and open the windows tonight for nice, refreshing air!

The weekend looks really nice with sunny skies Saturday and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunday will be mainly dry with a few clouds from time to time and showers and thunderstorms possible later in the day.

Otherwise the start of August looks nice with a better chance for rain by the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!