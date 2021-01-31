Governor Activates State Emergency Operations Center for Monday's Storm

Governor Ned Lamont announced Sunday that he is activating the State Emergency Operations Center to monitor and respond to severe weather conditions resulting from Monday's storm.

The State Emergency Operations Center is already activated in a virtual capacity for the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said.

Lamont is also extending Connecticut's severe weather protocol to remain effective through 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The protocol was previously in effect through Monday.

The severe weather protocol will ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe conditions. Anyone in need of shelter is urged to contact 211 to be directed to the nearest available locations.

The governor is urging all Connecticut residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm and to remain in place if at all possible on Monday.

“I am urging everyone in Connecticut to make plans now so that you can avoid all unnecessary travel throughout the day on Monday, particularly during the afternoon when snowfall rates are forecast to be at their heaviest," Lamont said.

Department of Transportation crews have been pre-treating roads throughout the weekend, the governor said.

The state has 634 plow trucks, 18 industrial loader-mounted snow blowers and over 100 front-end loaders prepared for deployment during the storm. There are also roughly 200 contractors on standby.