Governor enacts extreme hot weather protocol from Sunday through Wednesday

We are in for more hot and humid weather and the governor is activating Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol from noon on Sunday, July 14, through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

While the protocol is in effect, state agencies, cities, towns and organizations coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to share information about cooling centers statewide.

To find a cooling center in Connecticut, call 2-1-1 or view the list that is being published online at 211ct.org.

“We just had a heat wave over the first few days of this week, and while it remains hot outside today, it’s looking like another stretch of potentially even hotter weather will impact Connecticut this coming week, particularly from Sunday to Wednesday,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“These high temperatures combined with high dew points can be very dangerous for certain populations. Our state, local, and nonprofit partners are coordinating on the necessary operations for cooling centers to open throughout Connecticut. Anyone who needs a cool place to get some relief can call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org to get directed their nearest cooling center. Additionally, 2-1-1 can connect anyone in need with the transportation necessary to get to a cooling center,” Lamont added.

How to watch for heat-related illness

These are tips from the state.

Infants and young children are sensitive to the effects of high temperatures and rely on others to regulate their environments and provide adequate liquids.

People 65 years of age or older may not compensate for heat stress efficiently and are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature.

People who are overweight may be prone to heat sickness because of a tendency to retain more body heat.

People who overexert during work or exercise may become dehydrated and susceptible to heat sickness.

People who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation, may be affected by extreme heat.

How to stay safe in extreme heat

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. (Call 2-1-1 for a list of cooling centers.) Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

Never leave pets inside of parked vehicles because temperatures can soar to life-threatening levels within minutes.

Stay hydrated during periods of extreme heat. Because bodies lose fluid through sweat, dehydration is common while experiencing very high temperatures.

It is strongly encouraged to: Drink more water than usual. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids. Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside. Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar. Remind others to drink enough water.



