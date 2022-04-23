Great Weather Today, Chance of Isolated Shower Tonight

High pressure positioned over Central NY is resulting in sunny skies to start the weekend. Though we are expecting increased cloud cover late Saturday afternoon.

With increased cloud cover comes the threat for an isolated rain shower Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Highs on Saturday will be near 66. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on.

Check out these beautiful sunrise images from Farmington and New London. Great weather today with highs in the mid 60s inland and near 60 along the shoreline. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/a5wUenteAr — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) April 23, 2022

There is a chance for an isolated shower on Saturday night.

And there is also a high fire danger in effect for the entire state right now.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will go back into the middle 60s on Monday.

Our next chance for rain is on Tuesday.

