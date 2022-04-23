first alert weather

Great Weather Today, Chance of Isolated Shower Tonight

High pressure positioned over Central NY is resulting in sunny skies to start the weekend. Though we are expecting increased cloud cover late Saturday afternoon.

With increased cloud cover comes the threat for an isolated rain shower Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Highs on Saturday will be near 66. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on.

There is a chance for an isolated shower on Saturday night.

And there is also a high fire danger in effect for the entire state right now.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will go back into the middle 60s on Monday.

Our next chance for rain is on Tuesday.

