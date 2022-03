We're continuing the workweek with gusty winds and cold temperatures.

Highs today will be in the upper 30s, but will feel colder because of the wind. There also will be lots of sunshine.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and fair with highs in the upper 40s.

On Thursday, highs will be in the 60s. Showers are possible.

More showers are possible Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 50s.

