Hazy, Hot & Humid Weather Is Back

Our quiet stretch of weather continues with the most notable change being the warm up over the next several days. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s away from the shoreline today under partly sunny skies.

The warm temperatures will stick around through Thursday with rising humidity over the next couple of days. Our next chance for scattered showers arrives Thursday though the day does not look exceptionally wet.

That rain will usher in cooler, more comfortable temperatures as we head towards Friday into the weekend.