Heat and Humidity to Bring in Summer

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting an impressive stretch of heat over the next few days.

Temperatures for this weekend will average around 90 degrees inland with cooler lower 80s at the beaches. The warmth looks to continue into next week. In fact, there are several days of near 90 or higher temperatures in the forecast which could bring us our first heat wave of the summer season.

Humidity will average on the moderate side with some oppressive levels possible toward the middle of next week.

We're not forecasting much in the way of rainfall with only scattered showers or thunderstorms each day. So far, June has been a very dry month. Officially, for the Hartford area, there has only been .42" of rain for the month. The average rainfall since June 1 is usually around three inches.

