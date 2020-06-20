first alert weather

Heat and Humidity to Bring in Summer

Summer officially arrives at 5:43 on Saturday evening.

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting an impressive stretch of heat over the next few days.

Temperatures for this weekend will average around 90 degrees inland with cooler lower 80s at the beaches. The warmth looks to continue into next week. In fact, there are several days of near 90 or higher temperatures in the forecast which could bring us our first heat wave of the summer season.

Humidity will average on the moderate side with some oppressive levels possible toward the middle of next week.

We're not forecasting much in the way of rainfall with only scattered showers or thunderstorms each day. So far, June has been a very dry month. Officially, for the Hartford area, there has only been .42" of rain for the month. The average rainfall since June 1 is usually around three inches.

Weather

first alert weather 17 hours ago

Evening Forecast For June 19

first alert weather 21 hours ago

Afternoon Forecast For June 19

Get the latest on the heat and humidity in your first alert forecast here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us