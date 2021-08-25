Heat Advisory in Effect in Parts of the State as Hot, Sunny Weather Continues

Parts of the state are under a heat advisory as the hot and sunny weather continues today.

Today will be sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the state including Fairfield, Middlesex and New Haven and New London counties. The heat indexes are between 93 and 98 degrees.

The heat will continue tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s.

There is a slight chance of a few storms tomorrow night and Friday morning.

Friday looks similar with highs near 90.

By the weekend, it's a more comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible.

