Heat & Humidity Are On The Rise

After a cool and cloudy start to the week it is back to summer heat today. Under partly cloudy skies temperatures will climb back into the 80s. With dew points in the 70s, it will feel closer to the 90-degree mark.

Tomorrow kicks off a four-day heat wave with temperatures in the 90s. A heat wave is three consecutive days at or above 90 degrees.

Humidity will be high all week making temperatures feel like the triple digits in the afternoon Wednesday through Saturday. A heat advisory has been issued for Wednesday and will likely be extended into at least Thursday and Friday.

The week will be mainly dry with the exception of some typical summer storms expected Friday and Saturday.

We'll break the heat on Sunday and temperatures will fall back into the low-80s.