Heat Wave Arrives This Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a heat wave that will arrive by this weekend.

It will be quiet and generally comfortable over the next couple of days with dew point values in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A warm front will push through the region on Friday afternoon, which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. The warm front will also bring hot and humid conditions for the weekend.

We are forecasting temperatures to surge into the low to middle 90s by Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

NBC Connecticut

Right now, we are forecasting four consecutive days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees, which would make it an official heat wave.

