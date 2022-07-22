Heat Wave Continues, Less Humid This Afternoon

The heat wave continues into day four Friday and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting high temperatures between 90 and 95 degrees.

We will have lots of sunshine through the day and it will become less humid this afternoon.

There is a slight chance of a shower or thundershower this evening.

It will be even hotter with increasing humidity through Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We are forecasting 97 degrees on Saturday and 99 on Sunday.

The heat wave breaks on Monday, with highs in the 80s, and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting thunderstorms.