Heat Wave Expected to Continue Today as Chances for Storms Increase

The heat wave is expected to continue today as our chances for storms increase.

Today will be quite warm and mostly sunny, but it will be less humid than it has been the last few days.

Highs will be between 88 and 92. It will feel more bearable today compared to yesterday.

If we hit 90 degrees today, it will mark the fourth day of the heat wave. Temperatures reached 95 on Saturday, 99 on Sunday and 96 yesterday. Three consecutive days in a row of reaching 90 degrees or higher constitutes a heatwave.

Our chances for thunderstorms increase for tomorrow and Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s both days.

