Heavy rain to continue Thursday morning

Rain is soaking the state on Thursday morning and it will be heavy at times through around 10 a.m.

With all this rain some minor flash flooding and urban street flooding are possible.

As the day goes on, partly sunny skies will develop this afternoon and a pop-up shower is possible later.

High temperatures will be in the high 60s to around 70 degrees.

Thursday night and Friday will be fair.

After that, we will have lots of sun through Wednesday and temperatures will warm up.