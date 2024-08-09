StormTracker

Heavy rain, gusty winds heading our way Friday evening and night

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking storms that will bring some scattered heavy rain this afternoon and worse weather later today.

Post-tropical cyclone Debbie is heading to our west, but it will bring excessive rainfall.

Friday starts with early fog, high temperatures will be in the high-70s to low-80s, and we will have some scattered downpours this afternoon, but the worst weather will be this evening and early tonight.

We will have brief, squally rains and strong gusty winds from 5 p.m. to midnight.

There is also a small chance of a rotating storm, but the best chance of that is in New York State and Pennsylvania.

Some street flooding is possible, but not likely here. The better chance is to our west.

It will clear by morning and we will have a gorgeous weekend.

