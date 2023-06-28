connecticut weather

Heavy rain, lightning possible in parts of Connecticut

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our meteorologists are tracking more chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The day will start with drizzle and clouds before partly sunny skies develop.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop for parts of the state.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Areas of heavy rain and lightning are possible.

Highs will be near 80.

Thursday and Friday look partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Local

Hartford 1 hour ago

Hartford Police Union accuses mayor, police chief of failing to address retention issues

new haven 3 hours ago

Serious injuries reported in wrong-way crash on I-95 south in New Haven

Saturday will be cloudy with highs near 84.

There are more chances for rain for the second half of the weekend.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us