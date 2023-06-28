Heavy rain, lightning possible in parts of Connecticut

Our meteorologists are tracking more chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The day will start with drizzle and clouds before partly sunny skies develop.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop for parts of the state.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Areas of heavy rain and lightning are possible.

Highs will be near 80.

Thursday and Friday look partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Saturday will be cloudy with highs near 84.

There are more chances for rain for the second half of the weekend.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.