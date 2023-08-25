Heavy rain, thunderstorms possible Friday

Patchy drizzle and scattered showers will be possible early Friday morning and a round of heavier showers and thunderstorm activity is possible after sunrise today.

The humidity will remain higher throughout the day and we will have isolated to scattered showers for the afternoon.

High temperatures today are expected to reach the low-to-mid-70s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And it will be a little breezy along the shoreline, with winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Late tonight, we'll have another chance for a few scattered showers to move through the state and a few showers will be left over for early Saturday morning.

An isolated shower can't be ruled out during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend isn't looking like a washout.

Temperatures will be warmer, in the upper-70s to low-80s with the humidity slightly less.