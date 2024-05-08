Heavy rain, vivid lightning possible during scattered storms this afternoon

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking multiple periods of rain on Wednesday and more rain is possible during the rest of the workweek.

A few periods of rain are likely in the morning. It is most likely between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After that rain moves out, scattered storms can fire up in the midday, through the afternoon and into the evening. Not everyone in the state will see rain.

Anyone who does get rain could experience vivid lightning, hail and damaging winds. The risk is low.

The rain clears in the evening to make way for some sun early Thursday. More showers are possible later Thursday and Thursday evening.

On and off showers are likely on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.