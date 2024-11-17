StormTracker

High fire danger to end the weekend with mild temps on Sunday

Happy Sunday! The weekend is ending with mild temperatures and there is a high fire danger on Sunday.

It will be sunny and really mild. Highs will be between 60-66.

While there isn't a Red Flag Warning issued, there will still be an elevated fire danger on Sunday.

The evening will be fair with lows between 35 and 45.

As we look ahead to the new week, Monday will be partly sunny in the morning and will turn mostly sunny during the day. Highs will be between 60 and 65.

It will be fair Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 60.

Rain looks likely Thursday.

