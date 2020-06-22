High Heat and Humidity Expected to Continue; Possibility for Heat Wave Today

Temperatures away from the beaches reached 90 or better on both Saturday and Sunday. Today's forecast high is 91 degrees, which would make this the first heat wave of the year.

Moderate levels of humidity continue into the new week with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm in a couple of towns.

A cold front will move through the state on Wednesday with a rising chance of showers and storms. While less humid air will return for Thursday and Friday, it will remain very warm with middle to upper 80s for high temperatures.

