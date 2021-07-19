High Humidity Continues Into New Work Week

The new work week will start with high humidity before a drier air mass moves in later in the week.

Today will start with lots of clouds this morning and a few showers. There will be breaks of sunshine this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid-70s with high humidity.

Tomorrow will feature sunny skies with highs near 90. It will be moderate humidity with a heat index in the middle 90s.

By Wednesday, scattered showers and storms are likely. Highs will be in the 80s.

A drier air mass will move in on Thursday. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

