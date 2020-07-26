High Temperatures Expected Today and Tomorrow

Temperatures will really heat up on Sunday and Monday when we'll see the peak of the heat. High temperatures are expected to reach record levels.

It's a very humid start, but we'll mix down some drier air this afternoon. Very hot, but drier air, especially away from the shore. #NBCCT @nbcconnecticut https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/g0tuSGNRGG — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 26, 2020

After an impressive six days of 90+ temperatures, clouds kept our temperatures at Windsor Locks in the mid-80s on Friday, breaking our last heat wave.

Very toasty over the next few days. The heat peaks Monday. While it won't be "as" hot on the shore, i'm still calling it hot, toasty on the sand, too. #nbcct @nbcconnecticut https://t.co/lg2MkIV60a pic.twitter.com/FdmmFOcKYC — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 25, 2020

While we'll likely still be in the 90s on Tuesday, we will be lower than the record high of 96.

Thunderstorm chances do not return until Tuesday/Wednesday and the good news about the heat is that we look to have moderate levels of humidity. Nothing overly tropical is expected.

Get the latest on the heat and track the temperatures in your First Alert Forecast.

Hot Weather Tips

With today's hot weather, here are some tips to help stay safe, cool and hydrated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.