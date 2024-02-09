StormTracker

High temperatures in 50s on Friday, near record warmth possible Saturday

We will have lots of clouds to start on Friday, but the skies will become sunny today and high temperatures will be between 50 and 55.

Clouds will also be around tonight and temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40.

It warms up again on Saturday when it will be partly sunny.

The high temperatures will approach 60 degrees!  So, it will be close to the record of 62.

Afternoon showers are possible.

Sunday will be fair and cooler, but still mild and temperatures will be near 50.

Looking ahead to next week, snow is possible Tuesday.

