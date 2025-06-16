StormTracker

High temperatures in 70s on Monday, near 90 later this week

The week is starting with a little bit of sunshine, then clouds will takeover by the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-70s.

The chances for rain increase by Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning and the humidity and temperatures will be increasing as well.

High temperatures will be close to 90 by Thursday and it will be humid.

There is also a chance for a few evening storms.

After many rainy weekends, next weekend looks dry and warm and this continues into next week with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

StormTracker
