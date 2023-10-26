High temperatures in 70s on Thursday

We will have plenty of sunshine mixed with scattered clouds on Thursday, and it will be warm for the season.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s today.

We will have more of the same on Friday and Saturday and Saturday's high temperature can break 80.

Then, we are in for a major cooldown next week.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It will start with scattered showers on Sunday and high temperatures in the lower 60s!

Some rain is in the forecast on Monday and maybe Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s.