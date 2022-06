Temperatures will be in the 70s Thursday and then go up Friday and through the weekend.

Thursday will be partly sunny with high temperatures between 73 and 79 degrees.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are expecting fair weather Friday through Sunday, with high temperatures in the 80s on Friday and in the low 90s over the weekend.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It will be cooler at the beaches.

Get an in-depth look at the forecast here.