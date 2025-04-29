StormTracker

High temperatures in mid-70s to low-80s Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and quite warm for the time of year.

High temperatures will be between 75 and 82 inland and near 70 at the shore.

Then it will cloud up on Tuesday evening and we could have a passing shower or two.

Temperatures this evening will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny -- not as warm, but nice with high temperatures around 65 to 72 degrees -- and a northwest breeze.

Nice weather is on the way on Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

There is a chance of rain on Saturday.

