High temperatures in the 50s Friday; tracking heavy rain for Sunday, Monday

Friday will be mostly sunny with mild temperatures in the 50s, which will be 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. And it will be a nice evening.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a storm for Sunday into Monday, but Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Then Sunday will be cloudy and showers develop in the afternoon and evening.

Then heavy rain moves in Sunday night and Monday morning.

Up to 3 inches of rain are possible with winds up to 50 miles per hour possible on the shoreline.

The leftover stuff will continue Tuesday.

