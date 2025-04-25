We will have a mix of sun and cloudiness on Friday and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s inland.

The temperatures at the shore will be much cooler, closer to 70 degrees.

The clouds will thicken tonight and low temperatures will get to near 60.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Some rain showers move in by morning.

That rain will be with us on Saturday morning and midday, but there might be some breaks in the afternoon.

High temperatures will be near 70 and thunderstorms are likely in the late afternoon and evening.

Partial clearing is in the forecast for overnight Saturday into Sunday and low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunday will bring partial sun, lots of clouds and strong winds, gusting between 30 and 45 miles per hour.

High temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Sunny and pleasant weather returns on Monday.