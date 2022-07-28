High Temperatures Near 90; Storms Likely Later Today

Thursday will be hot, with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees, and the NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking thunderstorms later today.

There will be a few morning showers and we will have partly sunny skies, with plenty of warmth, and humidity.

The thunderstorms are likely from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday will be partly sunny and evening showers or a thunderstorm are possible.

Then, the weekend is looking good.