High temperatures to get into high-40s to low-50s Tuesday

We will have clouds mixed with a little sun from time to time on Tuesday and temperatures will get into the high-40s to low-50s.

A sprinkle will move on in later on or this evening.

It will clear tonight and low temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and temperatures will again be in the 40s to near 50.

Clouds and showers are likely on Thursday and temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Friday will be fair and a bit cooler.

