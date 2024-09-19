StormTracker

Highs between 73 and 83 degrees Thursday

We have considerable cloudiness, but some sunshine on Thursday as well.

High temperatures will get to 73 to 83 degrees during this final stretch of summer.

Western Connecticut will have mostly sun while Eastern Connecticut has the best chances of showers. 

We will have gusty winds from the northeast and lots of clouds tonight.

Friday will be cooler and cloudy with a better chance of a few showers.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

The weather will be fair on Sunday, which falls on the Autumnal equinox, and highs will be in the 60s.

