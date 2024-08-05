Highs in 90s on Monday; tracking isolated storms

Monday will be sunny, slightly less humid, and hot. High temperatures will get into the lower 90s.

The chances for rain will go up tonight and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking isolated thunderstorms.

Rain is also on the way for Tuesday morning and it will be more humid and storms are expected in the afternoon.

There is a better chance of more rain from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Debbie made landfall in northern Florida on Monday morning and we will be monitoring how the leftovers of the storm might impact us, but it’s not yet clear.

We could have a wet to start to the weekend.