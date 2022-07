Plan for a day with a mix of sun and clouds Friday, with a few widely scattered showers.

High temperatures will get into the middle 80s and there will be some humidity, but nothing horrible.

The weather will be fair tonight, tomorrow and Sunday.

There will be passing high clouds Saturday and the brightest sun will be on Sunday.

Some heat builds in next week. Stay tuned and see the weather blog here.