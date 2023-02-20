Highs Near 55 Monday; Snow, Ice Later This Week

High temperatures will be near 55 degrees on Monday and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking snow later this week.

We will have lots of clouds and patchy fog on this Presidents Day morning.

But there will be breaks of sunshine. We will have a gusty breeze and mild temperatures today.

It will be cloudy tonight with scattered overnight rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be above freezing, so no ice expected.

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday and a few showers are possible. Wednesday will be fair and cooler.

Snow will develop Wednesday evening, changing to ice and rain by Thursday morning, so there could be some school and business issues Thursday morning.