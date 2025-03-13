StormTracker

Highs temperatures to get into mid-40s to low-50s Thursday

We will have partly sunny skies on Thursday and high temperatures will be between 46 and 53 degrees.

Overnight, It will be mostly cloudy and that could possibly obscure the eclipse early Friday morning.

Low temperatures will be near 32 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and high temperatures will approach 60 degrees.

Then we will have lots of clouds on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60.

Then the clouds and winds increase on Sunday and rain will begin late in the day or in the evening.

