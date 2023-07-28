connecticut weather

Hot and humid in CT Friday; storms possible Saturday

Friday is going to be hot, humid and sunny.

High temperatures will be in the low-90s with heat index values between 95 and 100.

Chances for storms will return Saturday with scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

Strong-to severe storms could be possible in the afternoon and evening.

A good majority of the state is under a level 2 severe risk, so gusty winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out but that risk is very low.

We will see some relief from the humidity Sunday with dry air, sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s returning.

Most of next week will be similar.

