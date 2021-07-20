Hot and Humid Today, Chance of Thunderstorms This Afternoon/Evening

The humidity we've been experiencing will continue today and there is a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon.

Today will feature lots of sun. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel like the 90s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The skies will have a hazy look to them due to the smoke in the midlevel of the atmosphere. Fires in the western section of North America is creating the smoke.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening.

Tomorrow there is another chance for storms and severe weather. NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking the timing. Highs will be in the 80s.

For Thursday, it will be gorgeous with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. It will be less humid than it has been.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.