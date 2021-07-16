Hot & Humid Today With Storm Chances Through the Weekend

We are in for another muggy day across the state with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

We will see plenty of sunshine today before a few scattered storms try and fly by later this afternoon and evening but many towns stay completely dry. Given the instability in the atmosphere a severe storm can't be ruled out.

The better chance for storms will be this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday feature the chance for showers and storms but there is a lot of uncertainty in the exact timing. The good news is the weekend does not look like a washout and there will be plenty of dry hours to get outside. Temperatures will also be cooler!

Saturday will start partly sunny with increasing rain chances in the afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could be severe but the greatest concern right now looks like locally heavy rain.

Sunday will feature periods of off and on rain as well.

The unsettled pattern looks to continue next week! No super wet days, but rain chances sprinkled throughout the week.