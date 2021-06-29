first alert weather

Hot Temps, High Humidity Continue Today; Heat Advisory Remains In Effect Statewide

The hot temperatures and high humidity we've been experiencing for the last few days will continue today.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

The heat index or "feels like" temperature will be around 102 away from the water.

Cities and towns have opened cooling centers to help provide relief from the heat. If you're looking for one near you, you can call 211.

Once we hit 90 degrees today, we will officially have our second heat wave of the year.

There is a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tomorrow looks similar today with highs in the upper 90s. There is a better chance for a severe thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.

By Thursday, it's a little cooler with highs in the low 80s. Showers are possible.

