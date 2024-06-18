Hot weather to stick around for days

The hot weather is moving in and it will linger for days.

A heat advisory has been issued and it is in effect from Tuesday through Friday for all of Connecticut except the immediate shoreline.

An excessive heat watch will also go into effect on Tuesday and continue through Friday for Hartford and Tolland counties.

The number tells you how the temperature outside really feels, and you can even calculate it yourself using a really long equation.

The inland heat index today could reach the mid-to-upper-90s, then low-100s later in the week.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible from Friday to next Tuesday, which will break down the heat.

Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the extreme hot weather protocol from noon on Tuesday through noon on Sunday.

Cooling centers will be open statewide and anyone who needs a place to get out of the heat can call 211 or check 211ct.org for the nearest location.

“It’s looking like we are about to experience our first stretch of very hot conditions so far this year, and it’s going to last for nearly a week,” Lamont said in a statement. “Anyone who is vulnerable to heat and humidity is advised to take precautions. Cooling centers are open throughout Connecticut and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org.”

What to know

The state is issuing some warnings and highlighting things to look for amid hot weather.

Infants and young children are sensitive to the effects of high temperatures and rely on others to regulate their environments and provide adequate liquids.

People 65 years of age or older may not compensate for heat stress efficiently and are less likely to sense and respond to temperature changes.

People who are overweight may be prone to heat sickness because of the tendency to retain more body heat.

People who overexert during work or exercise may become dehydrated and susceptible to heat sickness.

People who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation, may be affected by extreme heat.

How to stay safe in extreme heat

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. (Call 211 for a list of cooling centers.) Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

Never leave pets inside of parked vehicles because temperatures can soar to life-threatening levels within minutes.

Stay hydrated during periods extreme heat. Because bodies lose fluid through sweat, dehydration is common while experiencing very high temperatures. It is strongly encouraged to: Drink more water than usual. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids. Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside. Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar. Remind others to drink enough water.

