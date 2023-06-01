connecticut weather

Hot With Temperatures in 90s Thursday

Thursday will be hot, and we will again have some smoke here from the fires in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower 90s, while it will be in the 70s at the beaches.

Thursday night will be fair.

Then record heat is possible Friday, along with sun and clouds.

Temperatures will be in the lower- to mid-90s Friday and scattered thunderstorms are likely.

The weekend will be cloudy and much colder with scattered showers as well.

